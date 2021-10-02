Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 19-25

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 19-25.
Captain’s Galley I, 5135 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, 93.50/A
Captain’s Galley II, 544 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A
Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 99/A
Chef’s Garage, 220 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville, 93.50/A
Chili’s – Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 93.50/A
China Express, 123 C Trade Court, Mooresville, 92/A
China Garden III, 111 W. Church St., Troutman, 96.50/A
Dairi-O, 920 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Dixie’s Fish & Chicken, 504 N. Main St., Troutman, 95.50/A
Dunkin Donuts 357532, 1007 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 99.50/A
El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant, 108 Landson Drive, Suite A, Statesville, 96/A
Food Lion #2633 Produce, 2187 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 99.50/A
Food Lion #812 Produce, 971 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Hungry Howie’s #638, 1725-B E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Jet’s Pizza, 123-D Trade Court, Mooresville, 96/A
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 279 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Kyjo’s, 265-C N. Main St., Troutman, 93/A
McDonald’s #32813, 1035 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 98/A
Outback Steakhouse, 979 Folger Drive, Statesville, 95/A
Papa Johns #1688, 1813 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Publix Deli #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 98/A
Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 99.50/A
Publix Produce #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A
Rice Fun, 690-C Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 688A Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Sebastiano’s, 862-101 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Sharpe’s Café and Catering, 107 Grose St., Harmony, 96.50/A
Sheetz #524, 1023 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 100/A
Shoals Saloon and Grille, 1098 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 93/A
Taqueria Mi Tierrita, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 91.50/A
Times Oil #51, 1205 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 96.50/A
Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, 121 N. Center St., Suite 104, Statesville, 94.50/A
Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant, 3442-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A
Waffle House #796, 111 Days Inn Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Yami Restaurant, 1098 Brawley School Road, Suite 108, Mooresville, 95/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.