Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A

Big Tiny’s BBQ, 179 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Bristol Café, 110 Court St., Statesville, 96/A

Caruso’s Fine Italian Dining, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 404, Mooresville, 98.50/A

El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant, 108 Landson Drive, Ste A, Statesville, 91.50/A

Fresh Chef Statesville, 179 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 97/A

Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 88/B

Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 94/A

Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, 97/A

La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 1015 W. Front St., Statesville, 96.50/A

Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A

Mi Veracruz Mexican Restaurant, 761 N. Main St., Mooresville, 93/A

Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A

Sauza’s Mexican Restaurant, 835-C Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Sebastiano’s, 862-101 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 99/A

Times Oil #51, 1205 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 98/A

Uncle Milf’s Lake Norman Tavern, 1468 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95/A

Vesuvio’s 118 Venture Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

