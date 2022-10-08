Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A
Big Tiny’s BBQ, 179 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Bristol Café, 110 Court St., Statesville, 96/A
Caruso’s Fine Italian Dining, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 404, Mooresville, 98.50/A
El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant, 108 Landson Drive, Ste A, Statesville, 91.50/A
Fresh Chef Statesville, 179 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 97/A
Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 88/B
Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 94/A
Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, 97/A
La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 1015 W. Front St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A
Mi Veracruz Mexican Restaurant, 761 N. Main St., Mooresville, 93/A
Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A
Sauza’s Mexican Restaurant, 835-C Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Sebastiano’s, 862-101 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 99/A
Times Oil #51, 1205 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 98/A
Uncle Milf’s Lake Norman Tavern, 1468 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Vesuvio’s 118 Venture Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.