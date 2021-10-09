 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Restaurant inspections

10-10 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

7-Eleven #41572, 1505 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 95.50/A

Bavarian Restaurant Kitchen, 275 N. Main St. F, Troutman, 99.50/A

Best Little Pizza In…..653 N. Main St., Troutman, 94/A

Blu Star Grill, 120A Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, 97/A

Bristol Café, 110 Court St., Statesville, 96.50/A

Buffalo Wild Wings #427, 479 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

Burger King #712, 256 Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A

Burritos & Ribs Mexican Grill, 628 S. Main St., Troutman, 96/A

Epic Chophouse, 104 S. Main St., Mooresville, 90/A

Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 91/A

Fast Phil’s #7, 309 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A

Greg’s BBQ #3, 707 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 91/A

Julia’s Talley House, 305 N. Main St., Troutman, 93.50/A

Kentucky Fried Chicken #14, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Lisa’s Restaurant & Lounge, 1411 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 97/A

Little Caesars #60, 1644 E. Broad St., Statesville, 94/A

Lowe’s Building B Café, 1000 Lowes Blvd., Mooresville, 97/A

Lunch Box Café, 2022 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 95.50/A

Mezzaluna II, 115 S. Center St., Statesville, 93/A

Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 94.50/A

On the Nines Bistro and Cocktails, 205 Golf Course Drive, Mooresville, 98/A

Phil’s Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 94/A

Poke Bros., 510 River Highway, Suite 17, Mooresville, 98/A

Shop N Save Store, 1105 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

Smokin’ Southern Cantina, 121 N. Center St., Suite 103, Statesville, 97/A

Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 90.50/A

Starbucks #8765, 489 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Starbucks Coffee #13421, Mount Mourne Springs, 245 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Statesville Auto Auction, 145 Auction Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A

Subway #18385, 1460 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 94/A

Table 31, 130 Landing Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 95/A

Tim’s Table, 133 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Vesuvio’s, 118 Venture Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

