 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 27-Oct. 3
View Comments
featured
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

{{featured_button_text}}
10-11 restaurants
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A

Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Cozumel, 246 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 95/A

Del Sur Fresh Mex & Cantina, 129 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 90.50/A

Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 1017 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 97.50/A

I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Johnny’s Farmhouse, 668 River Highway, Mooresville, 92/A

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Little Caesar’s Pizza #33, 1418 N. Center St., Statesville, 95/A

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 1841 E. Broad St., Statesville, 94/A

Maya Restaurant, 1525 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93/A

Mezzaluna II, 115 S. Center St., Statesville, 95/A

O’Charley’s #385, 604 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 438 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Shang Hai Kingdom Buffet, 1642 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93/A

Taco Bell #27635, 1711 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 539-V E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A

Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, 121 N. Center St., Suite 104, 97/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics