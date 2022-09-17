Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 4-10

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 4-10.
Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 98/A
Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 93/A
Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99/A
Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 100/A
Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill, 124 Meadow Hill Circle, Mooresville, 97/A
Kabab N Grill, 123 Trade Court, Mooresville, 91/A
O’Charley’s #385, 604 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
People are also reading…
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.