Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 6-12

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 6-12.
Arby’s #7503, 829 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
China II, 112-C Argus Lane, Mooresville, 95/A
Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 100/A
Cook Out Restaurant #46 Statesville, 177 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 93/A
El Primo, 1423 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 94/A
Food Lion #552 Produce, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A
Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 90.50/A
Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, 247 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 93.50/A
J’s Chinese, 326 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A
King of the Sea, 647 Signal Hill Drive Ext., Statesville, 97/A
Peking Chinese Restaurant, 224 W. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A
Phifer’s Hot Wings and BBQ, 1023 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 92/A
Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Subway #2551, 1525-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 97/A
Subway #37688 Walmart Statesville, 1116 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
