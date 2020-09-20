 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 6-12
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 6-12

9-20 restaurants jpg
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 6-12.

Arby’s #7503, 829 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

China II, 112-C Argus Lane, Mooresville, 95/A

Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 100/A

Cook Out Restaurant #46 Statesville, 177 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 93/A

El Primo, 1423 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 94/A

Food Lion #552 Produce, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 90.50/A

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, 247 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 93.50/A

J’s Chinese, 326 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A

King of the Sea, 647 Signal Hill Drive Ext., Statesville, 97/A

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 224 W. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A

Phifer’s Hot Wings and BBQ, 1023 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 92/A

Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Subway #2551, 1525-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 97/A

Subway #37688 Walmart Statesville, 1116 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

