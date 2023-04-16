North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 1-12.
Chick-fil-A, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Corine’s Café, 559 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 89/B
Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 97/A
Springhill Suites, 121 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 99/A
Starbucks and Deli at Target, 594 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Taco Bell #9585, 101 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Taco Bell #32180, 1047 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 98/A
Wendy’s #797730, 1006 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 97/A
About the Scores
People are also reading…
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.