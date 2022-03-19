Iredell County restaurant inspections

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 95/A
Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
China Garden III, 111 W. Church St., Troutman, 98/A
Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 95/A
D Mart #9, 1346 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, 93.50/A
El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant, 108 Landson Drive, Suite A, Statesville, 93/A
Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 94/A
Fast Phil’s #7, 309 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 100/A
Hampton Inn Statesville, 1508 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 98/A
Huang’s Chef Chinese Restaurant, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 19, Mooresville, 93.50/A
Hungry Howie’s #638, 1725-B E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
Lake Norman Butchery, 356 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite B1, Mooresville, 95/A
McDonald’s #12149, 975 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 99/A
Metro Bistro, 336 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Monsoon Grill and Sushi, 235 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 96/A
Novanta Pizzeria, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 91.50/A
Papa Johns #1688, 1813 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98.50/A
Patisserie #2, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 406, Mooresville, 99/A
Pellegrino’s Trattoria, 276 N. Main St., Suite C, Troutman, 93.50/A
Phifer’s Hot Wings and BBQ, 1023 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 93.50/A
Phil’s Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 91/A
Pic Nik’s, 510 River Highway, Suite 13, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Publix #1519 Deli, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Publix #1519 Produce, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A
Randy’s BBQ, 103 N. Main St., Troutman, 98/A
Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Sebastiano’s 862-101 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Sharpe’s Café and Catering, 107 Grose St., Harmony, 98/A
Sunshine’s Café, 1105 Crawford Road, Statesville, 98.50/A
The Black-Eye’d Pea Family Restaurant, 862 Brawley School Road, Suite 107, Mooresville, 97/A
Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 539-V E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.