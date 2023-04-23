North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 13-19.
Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Highway, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #3423371, 651 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Great Wok, 129B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.