Iredell County restaurant inspections
10-24 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 10-16.

220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 93/A

3 Reyes, 247-B E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Bojangles #2035, 107 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 95/A

Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Chick-Fil-A of Statesville, 228 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A

Circle K #2720784, 709 N. Main St., Mooresville, 96/A

Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Kick Back Jack’s, 123 Ervin Road, Mooresville, 94/A

King of the Sea, 647 Signal Hill Drive Ext., Statesville, 95.5/A

La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Highway, Mooresville, 92/A

Little Caesars #33, 1418 N. Center St., Statesville, 93.50/A

Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93/A

Panera Bread 2966, 964 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96.50/A

Papa John’s, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, 168-A Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 93/A

Rocky River BP, 1327 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Smokey J’s BBQ, 1827 Shearers Road, Davidson, 99/A

Sumo Shack, 235 Medical Park Road, Suite 102, Mooresville, 96/A

Wine Maestro, 690-A Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

