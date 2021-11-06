Iredell County restaurant inspections

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.
Arby’s #7950, 110 Julian Place, Troutman, 97/A
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Bojangles #398, 160 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A
Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95.50/A
Burrito Loco, 391 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90/A
Colombian Bakery, 226 W. Broad St., Statesville, 92.50/A
Dixie’s Fish & Chicken 504 N. Main St., Troutman, 96.50/A
Eddie’s on Lake Norman, 643 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 91/A
Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Groucho’s Deli of Statesville, 101 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
Jimmy John’s #3796, 183 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A
Kat’s Patch, 629 N. Main St., Troutman, 91/A
Lake Norman Butchery, 356 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite B1, Mooresville, 96/A
Little Pigs Barbecue, 226 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 95/A
McDonald’s #36261, 229 Mocksville Highway, Suite B, Statesville, 95/A
Patisserie Bakery Café, 627 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A
Pizza Box, 5135 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, 84.50/B
Pla Mor Lanes, 2505 Davie Ave., Statesville, 96/A
Randy’s BBQ, 103 N. Main St., Troutman, 92.50/A
Scratch Kitchen, 138 Village View Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Shiki #3, 114 Venture Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A
Showmars-Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Speedy Pies, 2157 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 98/A
Springhill Suites Restaurant, 121 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Taco Bell #27635, 1711 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95.50/A
The Original NY Bagels, 126 A Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville, 91/A
Tony’s Pizza, 688 F Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Trackside Restaurant, 233 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 94/A
Village Inn Pizza #2, 3233 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A
Walmart #1156 Deli, 169 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Wingz on Wheelz, 201 Wooten St., Statesville, 99.50/A
Zaxby’s #1026, 169 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.