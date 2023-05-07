North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 28-May 3.
Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Chip’s Café, 1876 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 93/A
East Coast Wings and Grill, 1875 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93/A
Firehouse Subs, 489-C River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.