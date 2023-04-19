Solid Oldies WHIP Radio, 1350 AM and 99.3 FM, has been around since 1950, and so has its logo. “It was time for an update,” says Station Manager Chris Montgomery. His daughter, Libby, 22, designed the new logo, a vinyl record, nostalgic of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, just like the music they play.

“We’ve also updated our website to be more user-friendly, with a cleaner look. Listeners can easily navigate the site to livestream music from anywhere in the world, listen to podcasts, and popular shows like Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 and Wolfman Jack, or check out the local weather forecast and high school sporting events,” said Montgomery.

WHIP also has a new address. “We relocated to 151 E. Iredell Ave., in the same building as the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, in the former space occupied by blueharbor bank,” Montgomery said.

Many people are surprised to learn that WHIP is an acronym for We Help Iredell People. In 2022, WHIP was voted “Best Local Radio Station in Iredell County,” a competition sponsored by the Mooresville Tribune and the Statesville Record & Landmark, where residents voted for their favorite radio station, among other categories.

“We’re hoping to take the 2023 title as well, and we’re inviting the public to please vote for us (up to two votes per day) from March 28 through April 13 by texting 416 to 704-397-3465 or visit the WHIP home page to place another vote at our newly revamped website at http://1350whip.com,” Montgomery said.