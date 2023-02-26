It’s almost spring!

That means shorter nights, warmer days, the smell of freshly mowed grass, and SENIOR GAMES. The Iredell County Senior Games will be starting in mid-April, and it’s an exciting time for those who participate.

There are actually two divisions of the games — the sports aspect and the Silver Arts. The sports end of it includes many things — long jump, bocce, cornhole, billiards, discus throw, football throw, horseshoes, shot put, shuffleboard, softball throw and golf. These activities are “played” in age groups. In other words, if you are 72, you would compete against someone between the age of 70 and 75.

My husband has done it for several years and has won many medals in all categories at one time or another. It’s an excellent way to participate in some activities that you probably would not have done otherwise. It’s a chance to meet people and associate with your peers.

The Silver Arts portion of the games has not been around very long, but it is very interesting to participate in and observe. There is photography, woodworking, handmade crafts such as throws (blankets to you men), jewelry, etc. There are also literary projects, such as short story, life experience, poetry, essay, etc.

It is fun to take part in these activities. I have won many medals to prove it. Judging is not done by age groups in the Silver Arts category. Items are on display for everyone to view.

So dust off your tennis shoes (sneakers to us Northerners), get out your pen and pad of paper and get busy.

For more information about Senior Games and Silver Arts, join us for our Senior Games Social on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Statesville Parks and Recreation, 1875 Simonton Road, or call Daniel Lewis, Statesville Recreation and Parks, at 704-787-3429, or Jennifer Barraclough, Iredell Council on Aging, at 704-873-5171.

Applications can be picked up and returned to Statesville Recreation and Parks, South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville, or Iredell Senior Center, 344 E. Front St., Statesville. Deadline is April 18.