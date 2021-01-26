Iredell County to surpass 10K COVID-19 vaccinations this week

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Iredell County back on Dec. 17 and the first 25 residents — all staff members of various departments at Iredell Memorial Hospital — were the first to receive the vaccine.

In the 40 days since the Iredell County Health Department and the three hospitals within the county have administered more than 10,000 vaccines and have done it with an efficiency that very few other counties in North Carolina have been able to match.

“This work should be commended,” Jane Hinson, director of the Iredell County Health Department, said. “We are all working hard to vaccinate our residents as quickly as possible in an effort to slow down the spread of the virus, prevent hospitalizations and deaths.”

The speed and efficiency with which Iredell County has been able to distribute vaccines to its residents even drew praise from North Carolina Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen earlier this month.

“I want to recognize that some (counties) are doing fantastic,” Cohen said during a joint legislative meeting earlier this month. “Some health departments and I want to call out a couple, Robeson, Iredell, they are doing tremendous work and they literally have 0 vaccines sitting on their shelf.”