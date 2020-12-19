Iredell County tops 8K COVID cases; state reports daily increase of 6,164

According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,802 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,782, 28117 with 1,754, and 28115 with 1,517.

The ICHD divides the county into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 3,292 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 3,220 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,562.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 55,175 cases with 504 deaths, Rowan has 7,724 cases with 156 deaths, Cabarrus has 9,516 cases with 122 deaths, Catawba has 9,641 cases with 126 deaths, Wilkes has 3,427 cases with 67 deaths and Yadkin has 2,118 cases with 24 deaths.

Lincoln County has 4,632 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,771 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,226 cases with 26 deaths.

On Dec. 8, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.

With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still been determined to be in the orange level.