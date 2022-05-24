Iredell Cub Scouts compete in countywide Olympics event

The Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scouts recently held their annual Cub Scout Olympics at the football stadium at Statesville Senior High School. Scouts participating in the Olympics were gold medal winners from various Cub Scout Packs throughout the county.

Lion Cubs, Tiger Cubs, Cub Scouts and Webelos Scouts participated by age group in a total of eight events: softball throw, broomstick throw, push-ups, sit-ups, 50-yard dash, running long jump, standing long jump and football kick. Ribbons were given for first, second and third place in each event for each age group.

A total of 16 Scouts competed in the Olympics from six Cub Scout packs in the county.

The overall medal winners as follows:

5- and 6-year-olds

Gold — Sebastian Mannavino, Pack 171, Mooresville.

Silver — Ethan Morris, Pack 607, Loray.

Bronze — Justis Young, Pack 180, Mooresville.

7- and 8-year-olds

Gold — Jameson Sowers, Pack 607, Loray.

Silver — Brennan Salmons, Pack 332, Shepherd.

Bronze — Max Ramos, Pack 171, Mooresville.

9-year-olds

Gold — Suri Dharmar, Pack 332, Shepherd.

Silver — Kerrington Harknet, Pack 607, Loray.

Bronze — Ben Ramos, Pack 171, Mooresville.

10- and 11-year-olds

Gold — Remington Plyler, Pack 332, Shepherd.

Silver — Kace Abbound, Pack 171, Mooresville.

Bronze — Bryson Mudd, Pack 607, Loray.