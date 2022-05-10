 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell Cub Scouts compete in Pinewood Derby

  • Updated
Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scouts recently held the county level Pinewood Derby race at the Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Mooresville.

The race included the top three racers from 11 Cub Scout packs in the county. A total of 27 Scouts competed in the timed race on an inclined track in the fellowship hall there.

The top five winners are:

First place: Everett Furman, Pack 171, Mooresville.

Second place: A.J. Maletta, Pack 171, Mooresville.

Third place: Mackensie Silliman, Pack 364, Mooresville.

Fourth place: Spencer Anon, Pack 170, Mooresville.

Fifth place: Luke Peacock, Pack 377, Mooresville.

