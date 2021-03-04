 Skip to main content
Iredell DSS opens satellite office in Mooresville
Iredell DSS opens satellite office in Mooresville

The Iredell County Department of Social Services opened a satellite office in Mooresville earlier this week.

The office is on the fourth floor of the Government Center South building, 610 E. Center Ave.

Services provided at the site include adult Medicaid, family and children’s Medicaid, food and nutrition services, Work First family assistance, subsidized child care assistance and energy assistance (subject to available funds).

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call 704-873-5631.

