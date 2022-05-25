Iredell EDC's Jessica Stewart named 40 Under 40 recipient

Iredell Economic Development Corp. has announced that Jessica Rivers Stewart, its vice president for workforce and strategic initiatives, was recently honored by the Charlotte Business Journal as a 40 Under 40 recipient.

The Journal held its 29th annual 40 under 40 awards ceremony at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Charlotte. This recognition is for individuals that have demonstrated a commitment to their career and community. The program has been a staple in Charlotte for 20 years.

Stewart was recognized for her influence on business and community involvement, which is best demonstrated through her work at Iredell EDC. Working in economic development for over a decade, she has held numerous positions within Iredell EDC, which has made her an invaluable resource to the organization and the community.

“She is known as a humble leader that supports efforts behind the scenes. The organization would not be where it is today without her work. Jessica approaches the impossible with grace, optimism and a ‘can-do’ attitude, and a pragmatic approach,” explained Jenn Bosser, president and CEO for Iredell EDC. “There are many reasons Jessica is so deserving of this prestigious award.”

Civic-minded, involved and energetic

As vice president for workforce and strategic initiatives, Stewart leads the corporation's workforce development efforts by deploying a strategy to develop, retain and attract talent by enhancing the workforce pipeline for existing industry and target clusters.

“I was honored to learn the Charlotte Business Journal had included me amidst these accomplished public servants and professionals. I love what I do — the community that I am a part of — growing and making daily life better for my neighbors and family,” said Stewart.

About Stewart

Stewart is a community activist who fully engages with the community she lives in. She served as a board of director on the Lake Norman United Way for nine years. She formerly was president and a two-time Distinguished Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman.

She currently serves on the Statesville Chamber of Commerce Workforce & Education Committee, on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, and on the advisory committees with Iredell-Statesville Schools and Mooresville Graded School District. She participates in the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance's Business Retention & Expansion Committee. She is a member of the International Economic Development Council. She has completed economic development training through work at Georgia Institute of Technology, the International Economic Development Council and National Development Council. She is a 2022 graduate of the Leadership Statesville program.

Jessica and her husband live in Troutman and have three children, ages 1, 4, and 6.

Stewart has been instrumental in securing multiyear funding from Iredell County to purchase the licenses for a multiyear career awareness digital platform, "Edge Factor," for the two public school systems. She led the implementation, training and deployment in the schools with career and technical education leaders and principals to encourage usage in the classroom. The impact was over 23 schools, 10,000-plus subscribers and 30,000 career videos watched since August 2018. Edge Factor continues to be a tool for employers, students and parents to connect and educate about the amazing career opportunities that exist.

Stewart also has been instrumental in connecting industry and education partners. She initiated the launch of the first Virtual Career Fair in partnership with the local workforce board and neighboring counties. Due to her work with existing industry, Iredell County received five of the nine grants awarded last year by Centralina Workforce Development Board to industry. As a result of her efforts, this community is launching a new initiative, Iredell Ready — a collaborative between public-school systems, community college, workforce development boards, chambers, Iredell EDC, and the county. The initiative has secured $750,000 in funding over the next three years.