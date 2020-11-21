Iredell EMS receives Gold Plus Award for heart attack treatment

Iredell County EMS has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Plus Award for implementing quality improvement measures for treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.
Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or providing clot-busting medication.
The Mission: Lifeline initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines. Mission Lifeline’s EMS recognition program recognizes emergency medical services for their efforts in improving systems of care to rapidly identity suspected heart attack patients, promptly notify the medical center and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.
“Iredell County EMS is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Blair Richey, EMS director. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical care efforts through Mission: Lifeline.”
“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said Tim Henry, MD, chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome subcommittee. “Since they are often the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient. We applaud Iredell EMS for achieving this award in following evidence-based guidelines in the treatment of people who have severe attacks.”
Iredell EMS receives this award as part of a large team of first responder agencies including Central School. Cool Springs, County Line, Ebenezer, Harmony, Lake Norman, Lone Hickory, Monticello, Mount Mourne, Sheffield-Callahaln, Shepherds, South Iredell, Stony Point. Trinity, Troutman Fire and Rescue, Union Grove, Wayside, West Iredell and Wilkes-Iredell volunteer fire departments as well as Statesville and Mooresville Fire and Rescue and Iredell County and North Iredell rescue squads. These responders are often the first to arrive on scene and provide life-saving care in an emergency.
