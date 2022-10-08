Iredell Extension to hold master gardener information sessions

If you like gardening and volunteering in the community, consider becoming an Extension Master Gardener volunteer. Classes cover topics in botany, soils, flowers, trees, shrubs, lawns, vegetables, fruits, entomology, pesticide safety and diagnosing plant problems. Following the course, you will enjoy volunteering in the community by working with local Iredell Extension Master Gardener volunteers on a variety of projects that educate the public about gardening and horticulture.

The 2023 class begins in February and runs through the end of May. Classes meet every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Iredell County Center. Times and training sites may vary, and some local travel will be required. Curriculum and training fees are $125 which includes the new N.C. Extension Gardener handbook. Fees are non-refundable.

Attend one of two interest meetings to learn more about the program, ask questions, and to sign up. Sessions will be in Mooresville on Oct. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at the Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St., and in Statesville on Oct. 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the Iredell County Center, 444 Bristol Drive. If you are interested and unable to attend one of these sessions, contact Melinda Roberts at 704-873-0507 or melinda_roberts@ncsu.edu.