The Iredell Garden Fair is scheduled for April 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iredell Extension Center. More than 50 vendors will be offering a large variety of plants for sale, garden equipment and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, yard art and more.

If you are interested in improving your gardening knowledge, the fair includes educational opportunities. Melinda Roberts, Iredell Extension agent, horticulture-agriculture, will present “Creating a Pollinator Habitat” at 10 a.m. Laura Barth, NCSU Extension agent, horticulture science, will present “Tips for Learning How to Properly Identify Plants in Your Garden and Surrounding Landscapes” at 11:30 a.m. Extension Master Gardener volunteers will provide mini sessions in the demo garden. Bring your plant questions to discuss with these experts.

There will be fun activities for children, door prizes and food for sale. You can purchase tickets to win a garden-themed raffle basket. Proceeds support gardening education for the community.

The event, organized by the Extension Master Gardener volunteers, is free and open to the public. The Iredell Cooperative Extension Center is at 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville. For more information, visit https://iredellgardenfair.wixsite.com/emgv, email iredellgardenfair@gmail.com or call 704-873-0507.