Iredell Ghost Stories: The Lost Haunted Mansion of Union Grove

The stories that surrounded it were too good to pass up.

The Myers House was built sometime around 1830 by a well-known preacher by the name of William Almon Myers. The estate would have been one of the most opulent in the region at the time and continued to be until it was left to nature some time between 1945 and 1950.

The spooky stories that surround the old manor are plentiful, but they begin all the way back in 1897 with Will Myers. Two weeks after marrying the woman he was living with at the time, the 23-year-old man, distraught with the guilt of leaving a woman he had married in Virginia and drunk on whiskey, tied a plow line around his neck and tossed the other end over a beam on the back porch. He then proceeded to strangle himself to death by pulling on the rope with his bare hands. He died with his feet still on the ground.

The sad and bloody history for the house doesn’t stop there. Many locals told stories in past generations of the various murders that also happened within the walls of that estate. They told stories of a man who slashed his own throat, about a woman who was killed by her husband, about a man who was murdered in an upstairs bedroom and about a woman who jumped to her death from an upstairs window.