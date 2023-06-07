Girl Scout Troop 13179 has been working on their “Think Like An Engineer” journey badges and the last step the girls needed in order to finish their requirements was to complete a “Take Action” project.

After having fun with their own Rope Runner Derby, they decided to host a Service Unit Derby on June 2, so Scouts from other troops would have the opportunity to participate and have fun with STEM activities. Daisies, Brownies, Juniors and Cadettes from Troops 13179, 10103, and 13050 from Mooresville Service Unit 136 were in attendance.

Rope Runners are wooden figures that balance on a single wheel and race along two nylon ropes. The participants construct their Rope Runners from a kit and then decorate them. The runners can be as simple as a wooden box with weights, wheel and axel, or they can be as elaborate as their creators’ imaginations.

On the day of the event, each Scout competed and the average scores were computed by the Scouts. Medals were awarded to the first, second and third place racers and participants also received recognition for most original, leader’s choice, most creative Rope Runner, most colorful and more. All the girls received a medal and a Rope Runner patch.

Troop 13179 has been together for the past five years, and have never been able to attend a Rope Runner Derby because the inventor of the kits closed her company in 2020 due to COVID-19. A local Girl Scout leader and her family in Mooresville have been in the process of starting that company back up and they are currently selling the kits online.

“We want to keep affordable STEM activities in the hands of our Girls Scouts. The Cub Scouts never lost their Pinewood Derby cars and races, so we want to do all we can to give the girls back their derbies,” officials said.