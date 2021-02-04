Iredell Health Department gets more than $200K for COVID-19 response

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved just under $207,000 in funding for the Iredell County Health Department to continue its fight against COVID-19.
The health department filed two separate requests with the board, the first for funding to continue the vaccination program in the county in the amount of $65,922. The second request was much larger, asking for $140,798 to "enhance" the health department’s ability to prepare for and prevent coronavirus outbreaks. That funding will also go towards the salary of an epidemiologist to help assist the county.
Both of these requests will be funded by grants from the state.
The approval came Tuesday night at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The Board of Commissioners also approved a request from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to use $396,550 of the Federal Equity Sharing funds to purchase a new patrol boat for the Lake Unit. The money will purchase the new boat along with all equipment needed.
The Federal Equity Sharing fund is money that is seized from drug arrests; therefore, this purchase by the sheriff's office will not be made using taxpayer dollars.
Maureen Purcell was also unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners to replace Ron “Duck” Wyatt as the Iredell County Register of Deeds. The board stated her time serving as the register of deeds will begin once the seals needed to validate documents are presented to the staff. Chairman James Mallory stated that he believes Purcell will be sworn in by the end of this week.
Iredell-Statesville Schools’ loan request from the previous commissioners meeting was approved to be sent to the county finance department, meaning the $8.8 million debt issuance the school board requested is one step closer to being complete.
The board also recognized the employees of all Iredell County Libraries on Tuesday night, congratulating them on the awards given to them by the NC Public Library Directors Association in December. The Iredell County Library System won two awards in the medium library category: The Staff Development Award and the Literacy Award.
Public hearings were held for a pair of rezoning requests: A request from applicants Lee & Amanda Levandowski, representing Charlotte Ski Boats, to rezone approximately 2 acres along Beech Tree Road and a request from owner/applicants Clifton & Barbara Benge and Gary & Christine Edwards, to rezone approximately 1.3 acres along West Memorial Highway, were discussed.
Both of these requests were unanimously approved by the planning board, but approval will have to wait until the next meeting due to rules set in place for public hearings during the pandemic.
Other requests approved by the board Tuesday:
- A request from tax administration to report on unpaid taxes that are liens on real property and set advertising date.
- A request from the finance department for approval of a budget amendment for a Governor's Crime Commission Grant in the amount of $23,961.
- A request from administration for approval of departmental strategic goals.