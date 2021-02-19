 Skip to main content
Iredell Health Department Monday vaccine clinic canceled
Iredell Health Department Monday vaccine clinic canceled

The Iredell County Health Department's next COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was scheduled for Monday at Hebron Baptist Church in Statesville has been canceled due to a delay in shipping of the vaccine.

The health department will post the rescheduled date on its website https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/1441/COVID-19-Vaccine and Facebook page as soon as this information is available.

