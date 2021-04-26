Iredell Health Department to host second dose Moderna vaccine clinic

The Iredell County Health Department plans to host a second dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday at 318 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville. Appointments will not be offered for this clinic. This COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be drive-thru style from 9 a.m. 3 p.m.
Only second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine will be offered at this clinic. If you received your first dose of Moderna on or before April 2, you are eligible to receive your second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic.
Important information to know before coming to this second dose Moderna Clinic:
• This clinic is for individuals needing their second dose of MODERNA COVID-19 vaccine only.
• Do not come before 9 a.m. as you will not be allowed to line up early.
• You must bring your first dose vaccination card.
• Please print and complete the second dose registration form. This form can be found at the following link: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/16681
Remember, together the COVID-19 vaccination and following recommendations for how to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19. Individuals who have received their COVID-19 vaccine should still wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, stay at least six feet away from others, and wash their hands.
If you have any questions, call the Iredell County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 704-878-5300 and then press 1.
Iredell County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Information: https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/1455/VaccineInformation
Additional information related to COVID-19 can be found at the following links:
Specifics on the COVID-19 vaccine: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
NCDHHS-DPH: www.ncdhhs.gov/covid19
Iredell County Health Department: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-19