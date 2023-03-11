On Wednesday, the Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, held its inaugural International Women’s Day Breakfast in Mooresville. The funds raised from the event will support more than 75 women in the community who are struggling with the cost of breast screenings.

Upon arrival to the Charles Mack Citizen Center, more than 200 attendees were treated to breakfast before the program began. Susan Tolle, secretary of the Iredell Health Foundation, was first to take the stage and welcomed all attendees and shared what the day meant to her, noting that International Women’s Day “means everything to me. What it stands for has framed my career, it has framed my beliefs and it framed my value system in the workplace.”

Tolle talked about multiple women who completed lots of firsts, whether in politics or music or medicine and more.

“I could go on and on, she said. “You don’t have to look too far to find an amazing woman.”

Miles Atkins, Mooresville mayor and director of corporate affairs and government relations at Iredell Health System, spoke after Tolle, saying that it was “a great day to be here to look around in this room and see so many.”

Atkins said he was “really honored to be able to be in front of you today to read this proclamation from the town of Mooresville” after which he officially proclaimed March 8 as International Women’s Day for the Town of Mooresville.

The emcee for the event was four-time Emmy-award winner, Molly Grantham, anchor at WBTV News and accomplished author. Grantham spoke on empowering women and shared some of her own stories of balancing responsibilities as a career-driven woman and a devout mother of three.

Grantham shared that this was “a very cool event to have this first-time event here in Mooresville with Iredell Health and what a wonderful idea from the foundation,” but she reminded everyone that “it’s not just one day.” She said it’s not just a little bit of time, an hour, and not just one day, but “it’s a celebration. It’s a calendar day to say we are celebrating us,” and that we need to “shout out all our big wins because there are so many.”

Noting a phrase she often says, work-life balance, she told the crowd to throw it away. Balance she said, “means being even or 50-50, and life and work aren’t 50-50, but we often have to juggle work and other areas of life.

“We all have balls up in the air we have to juggle,” she said, “and some seasons of life, you have bigger balls you have to keep up in the air and other seasons of life you have to let a ball drop.”

Grantham concluded, as she told the group, that if they took one thing with them to remember that “it’s OK to let a ball drop, the world will move on, you will be OK, and we’re all in it together, not just today, every day, 365 days a year.”

Next to take the stage was Princess Thomas Williams, MD, who was the Women in Medicine speaker for the breakfast event, speaking on her role of supporting women as a breast surgeon and oncologist.

In her biography that was shared, it was noted that she is “a proud member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons as well as the Society of Surgical Oncology. She is also an initiate as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons in 2019, which is one of surgery’s highest honors. Dr. Princess Thomas Williams recently moved her private breast cancer practice to Mooresville, where she provides holistic breast cancer treatments at Breast Cancer Specialists of Carolina.”

Williams told the group that when asked at the age of 5 what she wanted to be when she grew up, her answer was “a doctor” and that is the reason why she was standing before them on this day.

While growing up in Columbus, Georgia, she said her mentor was a heart surgeon and she just knew this was the path she was going to take as well. This continued all through school and eventually she entered general fellowship at Mercy University, becoming the first African American female to enter the fellowship.

In her third year of the fellowship, Williams said she met a young women who was diagnosed with breast cancer during her pregnancy, and “that opened my eyes to the field” and she decided that “maybe, just maybe, I can really do this. Maybe I really can be a surgeon, but not just that, why not a breast surgeon.”

Williams said that women so often put themselves on the back burner, but that “self-care is extremely important so you can be the best version of yourself for your family, for my patients and for the world.”

She closed by sharing ways to take care of oneself, which includes mental health, counseling, physical health and spiritual health.

The keynote speaker for the International Women’s Day Breakfast was motivational speaker, author and Boston Marathon bombing survivor, Rebekah Gregory.

As she took to the stage, Gregory began telling her story, showing both her sense of humor and her heart and strength as she shared her detailed account of the bombing, her extensive recovery time following her left leg amputation, her inspiring story of training and running for a portion of the marathon, and her emotional experience in court addressing the bomber who nearly took her and her son’s life.

She began by saying that she was not there as an actual runner in the marathon that day, but she and her son were cheering on another that they had come to visit. She said they had enjoyed seeing the sights of the city — their first time there — and that they were on their last day there, watching as people were running across the finish line, accomplishing this huge goal.

Getting closer to the finish line to watch their runner cross, her young son was sitting on the ground playing at her feet. She said that was “exactly where my little boy was when a bomb in a backpack went off” very close to them.

“At this part in my story,” Gregory said, “what I want each of you to know is that I will never ever consider myself a victim of this day. I’m a survivor and I am proud to say that because my son was sitting on my feet, my body was able to act as a human shield for him and I took everything in the back of the legs, torso and left hand and that’s what saved his life. My son is a survivor, too.”

She related this to life and how things happen in our lives that change it forever and you wonder how you are going to go forward and what your life will look like.

And just like she did all that time in the hospital when she wondered how she was going to be able to do this for the rest of her life, she noted that things became clear.

“I had a choice, either to be so grateful just to be alive and count blessings or I could worry to death about problems that I can’t control.”

Gregory told the group that there are multiple definitions of success, including material possessions, reaching certain levels and if we do certain things. But to her, she said, “success is being able to sit in a room in total silence and be totally OK with where you’ve been, who you are and where you’re going. There is so much power in that. To accept life as it is. If we’re not ready to be willing to count our blessings, then we’re going to hinder our gratitude for what we’re living in right now.”

Gregory said she received her prosthetic leg on Jan. 7 and was determined to run in the Boston Marathon. After first standing on the leg, she realized that was tough and wondered how she would do anything, let alone run. She trained and got up to 16 miles and busted her leg open. Her doctor told her she could not run the marathon.

She did however, run the last 3.2 miles and shared that it wasn’t about the miles and it wasn’t about accomplishing this actual marathon, but it was about “going back to the place that nearly took my life. Running past the spot where everything changed.”

She said that testifying in court was one of the hardest things she ever had to do. It was following the trial that she was asked to return, along with others, to give a victim’s impact statement that she said she was able to look him in the eye and he looked back and she said, “I was asked to give a victims advocate statement, but in order to do that I would have to be someone’s victim and I’m not yours and I’m not your brother’s.”

Gregory concluded as she shared that there are more good people in the world than bad and “it’s our responsibility to be part of that good, to continue on and spread that to as many people as we can. I want to inspire at least one person each time I speak. I’m just one light and if I spread that light to just one, then they can shine that light to another and another, we will have no idea the magnitude of what our one light has done.

“As long as I am breathing I have purpose; as long as you are breathing, you have purpose,” she continued, “and you may not know what it looks like in your future, you may not know exactly what you’re supposed to do or where you’re supposed to go or the challenges that lay ahead, but I promise that our blessings outweigh our problems.”

After the program, attendees stayed for photos and book signings. Many attendees left with signed copies of Gregory’s, “Taking My Life Back,” and Grantham’s, “Small Victories” and “The Juggle is Real.”

The International Women’s Day Breakfast benefitted the foundation’s Women’s Health Fund for Iredell Health System. Proceeds will support qualifying women who cannot meet the financial obligation for health and preventive services, such as mammograms, ultrasounds and other diagnostic screenings.

“It was a wonderful morning in celebration of women, not only for this day but every day. The event will help break down the financial barriers for women seeking preventive services at Iredell,” said Jen Balog, executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation.

To learn more about the Iredell Health Foundation or to make a donation, go to IredellHealthFoundation.org, or call 704-878-7669. The next International Women’s Day Breakfast is March 6, 2024.