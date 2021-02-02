Iredell Health System establishes philanthropic foundation

As the health system seeks to inspire wellbeing in the community, it sets its sights on where it wants to go. Donations made to the Iredell Health Foundation will enhance existing Iredell programs and help create funds for new programs that would not otherwise exist. Financial contributions help provide the resources necessary to improve the community’s health while providing affordable care.

William Brown, the foundation’s executive director, shared his vision of how the foundation will advance the Health System’s mission.

“It’s a matter of developing the needs the health system has over the next 3 to 5 years, maybe even 10 years, of where we want to be. And a big part of that will be built through philanthropy and the individuals in this community who can be a part of what is going on,” he said.

Gracious donors will have many ways to donate. And although Iredell is starting new programs, acquiring cutting-edge technology, and building a Mooresville facility currently under construction, the health system does not have unlimited resources. By working with donors, the foundation will significantly contribute to the growth and success of Iredell Health System’s programs and services for years to come.