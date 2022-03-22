Iredell Health System names new members to its board of trustees

Similar to the board of directors, the board of trustees play a role in governance and oversight of the health system, ensuring Iredell is aligning with its polices while promoting the sound development of the organization. The board of trustees is a diverse group of Iredell County citizens who represent various townships within the county. They provide fundamental feedback and input as to how the health system can continue improve and advocate for the health system in their areas. Committed to providing quality healthcare, the trustees also fill openings on the board of directors and hear committee and system reports. When the board of trustees was first enacted, there were 60 members. Now, there are close to 150 trustees, all of whom have volunteered to better serve their community. They receive monthly health system updates and meet annually to share their feedback, which is vital in ensuring Iredell is meeting the community’s needs.