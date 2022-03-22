Iredell Health System names new members to its board of trustees

In 1954, Iredell Memorial Hospital received its charter with the commitment to care for the community. The unique design of the charter included the expectation of a board of trustees who would be community advocates and connect the hospital to the community.
Similar to the board of directors, the board of trustees play a role in governance and oversight of the health system, ensuring Iredell is aligning with its polices while promoting the sound development of the organization. The board of trustees is a diverse group of Iredell County citizens who represent various townships within the county. They provide fundamental feedback and input as to how the health system can continue improve and advocate for the health system in their areas. Committed to providing quality healthcare, the trustees also fill openings on the board of directors and hear committee and system reports. When the board of trustees was first enacted, there were 60 members. Now, there are close to 150 trustees, all of whom have volunteered to better serve their community. They receive monthly health system updates and meet annually to share their feedback, which is vital in ensuring Iredell is meeting the community’s needs.
“Every organization needs input, and to have 150 dedicated individuals who can provide us feedback and input as to how the organization can continue to grow, improve, and thrive, is essential,” said John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System.
Eight new trustees were recently appointed.
They are:
• Kathy Walker – Principal, East Iredell Middle School
• Sean Turner – co-owner & VP of T&T Farms-Horticulture Services, Inc.
• Melinda Childress, PharmD – co-owner, Banner Drug
• Jeff James, EdD – Superintendent, Iredell Statesville Schools
• Vivek Trivedi, MD – Piedmont HealthCare Comprehensive Digestive Care Center
• Robert (Bob) Palmes – G. L. Wilson, VP of business development
• Marlo Mikeal – realtor, Lake Norman Realty
• Danette Glover – regional manager, HomeCare Management Corp.