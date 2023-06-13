Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, announced the opening of a new practice, Iredell Pain Management. John Edmiston, M.D., has joined the Iredell Physician Network as the leading physician at the new practice.

At Iredell Pain Management, Edmiston will focus on diagnosing, treating, and managing pain to improve patients’ well-being. He specializes in chronic pain of the neck and back. Edmiston has more than 22 years of experience in pain management. Previously specializing in anesthesiology, he found pain management to be a much-needed field of medicine and a natural progression from anesthesiology.

Upon their first appointment with Edmiston, patients can expect to be greeted by a physician eager to attentively listen to them and support them. “My goal is to help my patients be as healthy and as functional as possible,” said Edmiston. Edmiston earned a bachelor of science in biology from Lenoir-Rhyne University. In 1991, he graduated with honors from Ross University School of Medicine.

His favorite healthy tip is to skip the escalator or elevator and take the stairs. Iredell Pain Management opened June 5 and has offices in Statesville and Mooresville. The Statesville office is at 766 Hartness Road, Suite D, and the Mooresville office is at 653 Bluefield Road in the Iredell Mooresville building. To schedule an appointment with Edmiston, call 704-360-4378. Learn more at IredellPainManagement.com.