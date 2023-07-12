Iredell Health System announced it has recently been recognized as a recipient of the Charlotte Business Journal’s Healthiest Employers of Greater Charlotte Awards. This award highlights the health system’s commitment to creating a workplace environment that promotes health and wellness for all employees.

This is the fourth consecutive year Iredell Health System has been recognized as one of Charlotte’s healthiest employers. This year, Iredell Health System received a score of 86.7, ranking second among 12 employers with between 500-1,499 employees. The first-place winner received a score of 86.8.

The Charlotte Business Journal’s Healthiest Employers of Greater Charlotte Awards program recognizes organizations that are making strides in wellness for their employees. To earn this award, Iredell Health System completed an extensive survey process that was evaluated by Healthiest Employers LLC. Questions on the survey focused on a range of health and wellness-related issues, from benefits like insurance and paid leave to workplace amenities. Using a specific scoring algorithm based on the region, number of applicants, and survey responses, Healthiest Employers LLC assigned each employer a score.

Iredell Health System strives to ensure the wellbeing of its employees, as their health and happiness is integral to the high-quality care they provide for others.

One of the ways Iredell Health System encourages employee wellbeing is through its wellness program, Go365. Using the Go365 program, Iredell Health System employees earn points for completing wellness activities and taking steps to improve their health. These points enable them to receive discounts on insurance premiums. The more points earned, the greater the discount.

There are multiple ways to earn points, including receiving annual biometric screenings and achieving health goals based on screening outcomes. To achieve the greatest outcomes, activities on Go365 are personalized to individual employees.

Iredell Health System employees also participate in walking clubs, where individuals can come together before or after work and during breaks to decompress, socialize, breathe fresh air, and even pick up trash around campus. Employees are offered health and wellbeing education, and an on-site chaplain is available to meet with all staff when needed. “Health care has always been a challenging field, but with all of the difficulties that were faced over the past few years, our team has continued to be emotionally and physically drained. While that is definitely understandable, it’s also a time when we need to step in and assist our employees any way we can,” said John Green, president & CEO of Iredell Health System. “Our wellness team and volunteer leaders have continued to surprise me with ideas and suggestions to continue to work to help their teammates. This program is really an inspiration for our employees, knowing they are cared about and can also be a shining example for the community at large to work toward a better, healthier self.”