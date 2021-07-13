Iredell Health System thanks Mooresville businesses, recognizes grand prize winners

Iredell Health System recently announced multiple recipients of its grand prize giveaway to celebrate the opening of its newest campus, Iredell Mooresville. Eight individuals were chosen out of approximately 200 entries, with a wide array of prizes given, thanks to the generosity of local Mooresville businesses.

“The local Mooresville business community was very receptive in supporting our grand opening with their thoughtful donations. We greatly appreciate their generous contributions to making the opening of our new facility such a great success,” said Miles Atkins, Mooresville Mayor and director of corporate affairs for Iredell Health System.

In order to enter the drawing, participants stopped by the new Mooresville facility during the month of June. Grand prizes had an estimated combined value of more than $4,500.

All recipients were very appreciative of Iredell Mooresville and the local Mooresville businesses that donated.

“I didn’t think we would win; we really appreciate it. This place is state-of-the-art. It’s a no brainer to come here,” said Pete and Rose Gosselin, winners of a Greenworks electric lawnmower.

Lisa Southwick, recipient of a Merino Mill gift package, stated, “I was surprised I had won something. And so happy.