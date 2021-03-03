Iredell Health System to hold luminary ceremony

“The past 12 months have been an unbelievably challenging time in healthcare and in our community. It is fatiguing just trying to remember all of the changes that we have gone through over the last year,” said John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System. “While it can all start to merge together after this length of crisis and we are all striving to move forward, we did not want those that we have cared for and our staff who have provided the care to be forgotten. This event will help us to commemorate all of those individuals while we also look toward a promising future as a community.”