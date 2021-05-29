Iredell Health System to open new medical facility in Mooresville

In 1954, the organization that would come to be known as the Iredell Health System received its charter, did so with a goal: to serve all the people of Iredell County. What was then a 100-bed hospital just outside of downtown Statesville has ballooned to a sprawling health care system that services much of Iredell and surrounding counties with an entire network of medical facilities spread throughout the region.
But, until now, their flagship campus, the 247-bed hospital located within a campus that also includes a Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab Center, a Women’s Health Clinic and a Radiation Therapy Center stood alone as the only medical campus in the system.
On June 2, that will change.
A project that began as an idea back in 2015 will open in Mooresville as a new medical center for the ever-growing city.
“As a locally-owned and operated nonprofit, we felt like it was our duty to do what we thought was the right thing for the Mooresville community,” John Green, CEO of Iredell Health, said. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our skills and services to southern Iredell County.”
On Bluefield Road in Mooresville, the Iredell Health System has built a beautiful 68,000-square foot medical facility that houses many services all equipped with state-of-the-art technology that has employees excited to begin their work in the building.
The 17.2 acres the facility sits on was purchased by Iredell Health in early 2018 with construction kicking off with a groundbreaking ceremony in January of 2020 — and then the pandemic hit. But while projects all over the world were paused due to COVID-19, work at the Iredell Mooresville campus plugged away towards the goal of a June 2021 opening.
Against all odds, the project was not only completed on time, but within their $35 million budget as well.
“One of the things that Mr. Green takes a lot of pride in is that we were able to keep this project on track during COVID,” Meagan Kowalski, director of community relations at Iredell Health, said. “That’s a pretty big deal considering all we’ve had to deal with during the pandemic.”
The man Iredell Health tapped to oversee the construction of the Iredell Mooresville campus, Tim Gee, believes that staying on time actually saved the organization money, potentially millions of dollars, during the construction process.
As for the building itself, it contains nine urgent care rooms, a surgical room and a procedure room, 11 primary care rooms along with space for two more primary care providers, a 5,600-square foot physical rehabilitation center that will also include speech and occupational therapy specialists, and a state-of-the-art imaging center.
But, the services provided weren’t decided on without community input. Immediately after purchasing the land, Iredell Health began hosting focus groups composed of members of the community to help them decide what their new facility will house.
As their focus groups with members of the Mooresville community went on, one service in particular kept coming up with every single one of them: the need for a 24-hour urgent care service.
“Instead of us just assuming that we know what we’re doing, we asked the people what they wanted,” Kowalski said. “And they came back and told us that they need an urgent care that is open at all times.”
The 24-hour Urgent Care facility that will open with the facility on June 2 will be the first of its kind in Iredell County.
However, that kind of commitment to service comes with a big financial and personnel cost, but it’s a challenge that Dr. Jonathan Bringolf and his staff are ready for.
“Most of the people that we’re bringing in come from an emergency care background, so they’re ready to work the long hours we need to stay open 24/7,” Bringolf said. “That’s what is going to set us apart.”
Bringolf, a resident of Mooresville, is also excited to see this kind of facility open in Mooresville.
“I’m really glad this facility is here,” he said. “As a local, and as a parent of young children, you never know when you’re going to get sick in the middle of the night or get hurt. Having something like this 24-hour urgent care in town is huge because it will help people avoid the extra cost of going to an emergency room.”
Right down the hall from the new urgent care center is an imaging center that includes brand-new X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, and 3D digital mammography machines. The imaging center will be utilized by both the urgent care as well as for scheduled appointments.
The other key service that was asked for by the focus groups was a surgical clinic that specializes in outpatient procedures that wasn’t a part of a hospital. Once again, Iredell Health delivered.
An outpatient surgery, by definition, is one that does not require an extended stay at a medical facility to perform. Being led by Dr. Jason Bately, the medical director of Iredell Surgery at Mooresville, the Iredell Health System will be able to provide a wide variety of procedures on its new medical campus.
“This level of outpatient facility doesn’t exist in this immediate region,” Bately said. “To be able to provide something to the Mooresville community with this cutting edge facility that you would previously have to drive to Charlotte or Winston-Salem really serves a need.”
The surgical center will open within the Iredell Mooresville campus in July.
Even with the completion of the first phase of their project in Mooresville, Iredell Health has already begun preliminary discussions on potential future expansions to the campus. According to their estimations, they have the land to support around 200,000-square feet of building space.
“We already have a proposed design,” Green said. “What exactly will go in each building will be the question.”
Of course, future expansion to the campus would require the campus to be successful.
“We expect this to be the first of many (buildings),” Green added. “We’re absolutely excited to see this facility come to fruition. We look forward to folks having the opportunity to use it.”