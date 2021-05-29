Iredell Health System to open new medical facility in Mooresville

As their focus groups with members of the Mooresville community went on, one service in particular kept coming up with every single one of them: the need for a 24-hour urgent care service.

“Instead of us just assuming that we know what we’re doing, we asked the people what they wanted,” Kowalski said. “And they came back and told us that they need an urgent care that is open at all times.”

The 24-hour Urgent Care facility that will open with the facility on June 2 will be the first of its kind in Iredell County.

However, that kind of commitment to service comes with a big financial and personnel cost, but it’s a challenge that Dr. Jonathan Bringolf and his staff are ready for.

“Most of the people that we’re bringing in come from an emergency care background, so they’re ready to work the long hours we need to stay open 24/7,” Bringolf said. “That’s what is going to set us apart.”

Bringolf, a resident of Mooresville, is also excited to see this kind of facility open in Mooresville.