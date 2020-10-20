Iredell Mammography Fund provides financial assistance

The Iredell Mammogram Fund takes on added importance during the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The fund assists women financially with charges associated with breast health. Many women are faced with concerns that should be addressed by mammography, but may have no insurance, or need financial assistance. All donations made to this fund will be used exclusively for breast health care.
So, who should be tested? Meredith Ballard, mammography supervisor at the Iredell Women’s Health Center, answered some basic questions on this:
At what age should women plan to begin having mammograms? According to the American College of Radiology, a woman should have a baseline mammogram at age 40 and annually to follow.
What should you wear/bring to your mammogram appointment? If possible, you should dress in clothes that are easy to remove from the waist up. Limit wearing large, dangling earrings and necklaces. If possible, remove any deodorant or powders from the breast or axilla area before arriving. If not possible, we will ask you to wash any deodorant or powders off before your exam.
What are the different types of mammogram options to choose from? There are currently two options to choose from —2D or 3D mammography. Providers can also choose to order a screening mammogram versus a diagnostic mammogram. The diagnostic mammogram is be ordered if the patient has a palpable abnormality or another breast related issue. The screening mammogram is for those patients presenting with no problems.
What will happen during the appointment? Once the patient is checked in and dressed, the technologist will ask the patient a series of questions related to their breast health. Example questions include history of previous biopsies or breast surgeries, hormone replacement history, any current breast problems, or family history of breast cancer. The technologist will then explain the mammogram to the patient. The technologist then positions the patient for each image. Typically, four different mammogram images are taken (two of each breast). Occasionally, we do need a couple extra images to ensure the breast is positioned correctly for the radiologist. The total mammogram can take from 10 to 20 minutes. Once the technologist is finished, they will instruct the patient that they will be receiving a result letter in the mail within 8 to 10 working days and if the radiologist were to need anything additional, we would call them to schedule.
How will my results be provided to me, and should I be nervous if I have to have additional scans or a biopsy Your results will be sent to your provider, as well as to you by mail. It is difficult to tell someone not to be nervous when they are called back or have a biopsy. But there are many benign processes that occur in the breast and additional imaging is not uncommon. There are times we do additional imaging just because the compression was different from the years prior. According to the American Cancer Society, half of women who have annual mammograms over a 10-year period will have a false positive at some point.
For more information on the mammogram fund, call 704-878-4551.
