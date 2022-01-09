Iredell readers answered the call, raising $37K for Lonely Children's Fund

Sometimes the needs go beyond gifts as detailed in another letter. A child with several mental health diagnoses built a strong connection with the after-school staff but at 13, he was no longer eligible to remain at his current program. The funds through Lonely Children meant DSS could pay for his after-school care.

Another story concerned a child who had been in foster care for more than three years, and due to the lack of availability of foster families, he was placed in a group home. While he did well there and a foster family did become available, he wanted to stay at the group home if he could not be placed with his own family. Because of this community’s selflessness and generosity, he was able to be reunited with his grandmother. These funds helped her secure housing and get the necessary household items together to provide for him.

These are just a few of the ways in which your donations made an impact on the lives of children in this community. But one of the biggest things the money from the Lonely Children’s Fund does, is to provide a sense of normalcy for these children, who are in foster care through no fault of their own. And it gives them a sense of hope that others truly do care and want what is best for them.