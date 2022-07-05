Iredell residents stepped up to clear the shelter challenge

On June 21, Iredell County Animal Services put out a “plea for help” to the community asking for assistance in clearing the shelter. This was all in an effort to make room for other homeless animals needing to enter our doors. In order to expedite this process, adoption fees were waived through the end of June on all adoptable animals being housed at the shelter, located at 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville.

Our intakes on animals had to also be halted for a very brief period of time, as our population had nearly reached capacity. We are so proud to say that the residents of Iredell County and surrounding areas, not only answered this call for help, but knocked it totally out of the park.

As of Tuesday morning, July 5, we have cleared all cats/kittens from adoption as well as our PetSmart location, and are down to only four dogs in adoption. Between June 21 and July 1, 61 dogs/puppies and 83 cats/kittens were either adopted or sent to rescues, totaling 144 animals finding their way into their new homes.

Although, we will have more to take each one’s place within a matter of days, as we continue to intake both strays and scheduled owner surrenders, we are here for this moment and we are celebrating.

We are celebrating you and the fact that you helped to find so many homeless animals homes. The old adage “it takes a village” can be used to describe so many scenarios, and this is definitely one of those times.

Thank you to the residents of Iredell County for your continued advocacy and support in helping those who truly can’t help themselves. Our four-legged residents needed you and you stepped up to the challenge!

Tracy V. Dixon is the volunteer/foster and public outreach coordinator for Iredell County Animal Services.