Iredell Safe Kids Coalition collecting winter weather wear for children

Iredell County’s Safe Kids Coalition is hosting its second annual holiday winter weather drive to collect new children’s hats, gloves, socks and other winter weather wear from Nov. 15 through Dec.12.
Iredell County residents are invited to make a difference in the local community by donating to the drive and helping Safe Kids give to children in need in our communities this winter and help ensure that they stay warm. The need for essentials for fall and winter weather continues in Iredell County. Safe Kids’ Holiday Winter Weather Drive will give these essentials to those in need. Everything collected will be used for a public purpose and will be distributed within Iredell County in order help children stay safe and warm this fall and winter. Not only will children and their families receive winter wear items, holiday safety tip sheets and information will also be distributed. Donations can be made at the following locations:
Iredell County Health Department — 318 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville; Iredell County Partnership for Young Children — 734 Salisbury Road, Statesville; Iredell County Public Library branches — 201 N. Tradd St., Statesville, 3393 Harmony Highway, Harmony, and 215 W. Church St, Troutman; Mooresville Police Department — 750 W. Iredell Ave., Mooresville; and the Iredell County Department of Social Services — 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville.