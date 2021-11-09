Iredell Safe Kids Coalition collecting winter weather wear for children

Iredell County residents are invited to make a difference in the local community by donating to the drive and helping Safe Kids give to children in need in our communities this winter and help ensure that they stay warm. The need for essentials for fall and winter weather continues in Iredell County. Safe Kids’ Holiday Winter Weather Drive will give these essentials to those in need. Everything collected will be used for a public purpose and will be distributed within Iredell County in order help children stay safe and warm this fall and winter. Not only will children and their families receive winter wear items, holiday safety tip sheets and information will also be distributed. Donations can be made at the following locations: