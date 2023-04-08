Recently Iredell County EMS personnel Dawn Toohey, Avery Stone and Pat Lowe came out to talk with the Webelos and one group of Cub Scout Pack 173.

They helped the group earn their first aid pin by discussing what would happen if they had to call 911 and give information. Toohey discussed if the exact address was unknown and how to use landmarks as a description.

She also talked about the importance of staying calm in a first aid situation if you need to be involved in helping.

Toohey gave the Scouts basic first aid information for broken bones, cuts and bleeding.

The highlight of the talk was that the Scouts got to sit in the back of an Iredell County ambulance.

While in the ambulance, the EMS crew patiently answered questions and discussed how the different medical equipment and medicine was used to help in emergency situations.