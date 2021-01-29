Iredell shatters grim COVID-19 records in January, 64 deaths and 4,500 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,912 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 131 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 168.
January is, by a wide margin, the worst month that Iredell County has endured during the pandemic. Despite case numbers and hospitalizations leveling off and decreasing, respectively, there were, through 29 days, 4,543 new coronavirus cases confirmed in January. The previous record for cases in a month was 3,636 set in December.
Iredell County also set a record for deaths in a single month in January, suffering the loss of 64 residents this month. December also held the previous record of 44. The Iredell County Health Department reported deaths on 17 of 20 possible days in the month that also included the deadliest week on the pandemic.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 6,959 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 746,459 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,048. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last couple of weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 8,731,816.
There have been 9,157 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 48 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.7 percent on Thursday, the lowest it has been in the month of January. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 15.2 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,242 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,021, 28677 with 2,903, and 28115 with 2,854.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 84,990 cases with 747 deaths, Rowan has 12,770 cases with 241 deaths, Cabarrus has 15,757 cases with 188 deaths, Catawba has 15,353 cases with 234 deaths, Wilkes has 5,283 cases with 91 deaths and Yadkin has 3,260 cases with 36 deaths.
Lincoln County has 7,740 cases and 49 deaths, Davie has 2,963 with 18 deaths and Alexander has 3,473 cases with 59 deaths.
On Jan. 21, the NCDHHS updated their COVID-19 County Alert System map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 86 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.