Iredell sheriff elected third vice president of state association

On Tuesday Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell was elected as the third vice president of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association at its 2020 annual summer business meeting held in Raleigh. Membership in the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association consists of all 100 elected sheriffs in North Carolina.
Campbell served as a sergeant of arms, member of the Legislative and Auditing committees for the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association prior to the vote on Tuesday.
In addition to the new duties as the third vice president of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, Campbell is an elected member of the board of directors for the National Sheriff’s Association. He currently serves as a committee member of the Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee by appointment of the speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives.
Campbell said the mission of the North Carolina’s Sheriff’s Association is to serve as a statewide voice to protect, promote, preserve and enhance the office of sheriff in North Carolina through education, training, and legislative initiatives, which increase public safety and protect the rights of citizens of North Carolina.
