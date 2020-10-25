Iredell sheriff offers advice for safety on Halloween

As Halloween is rapidly approaching, I have received many questions about how this year’s events will be affected. Many businesses and churches are not having annual events. If you are interested in finding events, I strongly suggest you look events up online to see if they are still going to happen, and what social distancing and mask requirements will be in place.

Let me say, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office will be out as we always are to ensure those on the registered sex offender registry are complying with the restrictions set forth by their sentences.

I strongly urge individuals, and church or school groups to follow state and county health policies to limit participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children as they go door to door.

Use caution when attending crowded indoor costume parties. Promote the use of hand sanitizer by trick-or-treaters, and their families or guardians.

If you plan on driving around or taking children out on Halloween evening, please watch out for children darting from between parked cars or other objects. Children may also be walking on roadways or near street curbing. Make sure you enter driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

