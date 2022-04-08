Iredell sheriff: Two dozen arrested following undercover investigations

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations.

“We are working seven days a week to target and arrest drug dealers and repeat offenders here in Iredell County, as well as those who would attempt to profit by bringing illegal drugs into Iredell County while committing other crimes. We have built trust with those who wish to see these criminals locked up and we are listening to these people. These suspects sold to undercover detectives or arranged for sales to undercover detectives. These arrests are the result of hundreds of hours of surveillance and detailed undercover operations. The message is we are continuing to make Iredell County and our communities an unprofitable place to operate and sell illegal drugs by increasing the risk of being arrested,” Campbell said.

The following were charged:

David Paul Merritt, 41, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville: three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II, $75,000 bond. His history includes: felony breaking or entering and felony possession of Schedule II and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting by concealment of goods, larceny, obtain property by false pretense, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering and assault with a deadly weapon.

James Wiley Nathaniel Stokes, 35, of Winchester Road, Troutman: felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and served with outstanding arrest warrants for assault on a female and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, $50,000 bond. His history includes felony sell or deliver Schedule I and obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing and larceny.

Maleia Nicole Flouton, 26, of Diamond Street, Statesville: felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $45,000 bond. Her history includes misdemeanor larceny and driving-related charges.

Lisa Ann Flowers, 45, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville: two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II and one count of felony maintain a dwelling for the sale or use of a controlled substance, $30,000 bond. Her history includes misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV.

Da-Shawn Nathaniel Clark, 32, of Knox Avenue, Statesville: three counts each of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II, $30,000 bond. His history includes felony breaking or entering, felony first-degree burglary, felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Spring Marie Fassett, 30, of Trailways Drive, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, felony sell or deliver Schedule II and felony conspiracy to sell or deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond. Her history includes felony interfere with an electronic monitoring device and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and aid and abet larceny.

Robert George Blankschen III, 38, of Rock Springs Road, Harmony, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond. His history includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana, assault on a female, domestic violence protection order violation, DWI and driving while license is revoked.

Nikole Alexandra Neal, 31, of Overcash Road, Troutman, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, felony sell or deliver Schedule II and felony conspire to sell Schedule II, $10,000 bond. No history listed.

Tilden Trymaine Miller, 32, of Longdale Drive, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $2,500 bond. His history includes felony sell of cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, breaking or entering, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female. He is currently on post-release supervision for possession of a controlled substance and is a verified Blood gang member by the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Jennifer Ellis Phillips, 53, of Hiddenite, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond. Her history includes felony forgery of an endorsement, felony obtain property by false pretense, uttering a forged endorsement and conspire to commit forgery and misdemeanor charges of common law forgery, worthless check, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of Schedule IV, shoplifting and possession of marijuana.

Todd Lynn Bumgarner, 34, of Troutman Farm Road, Troutman, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond. No history listed.

Amanda Louise Collins, 35, of Newton, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. Her history includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and felony attempt to traffic marijuana and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, larceny, false pretense to a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and DWI.

Lee-Jamil Ke’Ruan Miller, 36, of Seven Oaks Lane, Statesville, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and one count of felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond. His history includes felony assault inflicting serious injury and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury.

Chastity Marie Hicks, 42, of Hickory, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I and felony sell or deliver Schedule I, $5,000 bond. Her history includes felony possession of Schedule II, felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of cocaine and multiple counts each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, shoplifting by concealment, larceny, loitering for prostitution, disorderly conduct, solicitation for prostitution and assault.

Donald Dewitt Crabb, 30, of North Wilkesboro, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule I, $25,000 bond. His history includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor charges of possession of alcohol while under age 21, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, larceny, harboring a fugitive and fictitious information to an officer.

Samantha Nicole Keller, 31, of Midway Road, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $2,500 bond. Her history includes misdemeanor counts of larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV, possession of marijuana and shoplifting by concealment.

Nia J’Mari Testman, 23, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, felony trafficking Schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $150,000 bond. Testman’s history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Roger Gary Parker, 72, of Barium Lane, Statesville, felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. Parker’s history includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and felony sell cocaine and misdemeanor charges of DWI, fictitious license, carrying a concealed weapon, larceny, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a female and driving-related charges.

Michele Ann Tippins, 52, of Deaton Street, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond. No history listed.

Brandon Lamar Adams, 36, of Park Drive, Statesville, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and one count of felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $100,000 bond. Adams’ history includes felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving-related charges.

Ginger Delores Miller, 56, of Huntersville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I and felony sell or deliver Schedule I and one count each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III and felony sell or deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond. No history listed.

Willie James Johnson, 53, of Douglas Street, Statesville, three counts each of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond. Johnson’s history includes misdemeanor assault on a female, carrying a concealed weapon, public consumption, possession of Schedule VI, public disturbance, assault on a child, financial transaction card fraud and DWI.

Garfield Kenny Wilson Jr., 31, of Hickory, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond. Wilson’s history includes felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods, assault on a female, DWI, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer.

Jonathan Keith Robinson, 33, of North Wilkesboro, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. Robinson’s history includes felony sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, felony safecracking, felony possession or distribution of a methamphetamine precursor, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run failure to stop after property damage, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, breaking or entering, resisting a public officer and larceny.