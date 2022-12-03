Iredell Sheriff's deputies locate concealed body

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives following up on a missing persons report found a body off Parkertown Road near Troutman on Thursday and the death is being investigated as a homicide, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said a missing persons report was filed Thursday concerning an individual who had not been seen for several days. Detectives and deputies received information on several locations where the person had been known to be at times. Detectives went to an area off Parkertown Road on Thursday evening and found a vehicle and nearby found a body that had been concealed, Campbell said.

Campbell said the body is a male and appears to have been in the location where he was found for several days.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were on the scene for several hours Thursday night processing the area. The body was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for an autopsy.

Campbell said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday and he is awaiting the autopsy for a confirmation of the man’s identity.

“Right now we want to wait to get him positively identified,” Campbell said.