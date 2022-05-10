Iredell Sheriff's Office purchases 27-foot boat to patrol Lake Norman

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is expanding its presence on Lake Norman with a new 27-foot vessel to patrol the waters.

Sheriff Darren Campbell announced that the sheriff’s office Lake Enforcement Unit received the SAFE Boats International Cabin Boat, a purchase made possible by using federal asset forfeiture and federal equitable sharing, which he said saves the taxpayers money.

In the announcement, Campbell said the boat will help meet the growing needs of the Lake Enforcement Unit, as the enclosed cabin offers deputies increased protection from year-round environmental conditions as well as rougher conditions on the lake. Being able to stay on the lake in less-than-ideal conditions will cut down on response times.

The boat is equipped with FLIR thermal imaging and color video, which is compatible with the Raymarine Axiom Pro 12 multifunctional display. The Axiom Pro 12 is capable of displaying down scan sonar, side-scan sonar, thermal imaging, and low-light color video with 30 times zoom, wide spectrum CHIRP sonar, Real View 3-D Sonar, radar, and navigation. The FLIR cameras will provide lake patrol deputies with situational information that cannot be captured with other low-light technologies. The tool also can be used for search and rescue missions that can occur anytime and in any weather conditions.

"Each of these tools will aid our deputies in their law enforcement actions, as well as when we are working alongside the fire departments and rescue squads on lifesaving missions or recoveries along with ensuring safer navigation on the lake," Campbell said in a news release.

Campbell said he hopes to use the technology to identify issues and address them before accidents or losses and to increase the ability to rescue and recover.

"Not only will this vessel impact enforcement on the lake immediately, but it also allows for growth and expanded operations with special units such as SERT, ACE and narcotics," Campbell said.