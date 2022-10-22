Iredell Sheriff's Office reports decrease in overall crime rate

Darren Campbell said his goal when he was elected sheriff in 2014 was to make a difference in the community, keep people safe, decrease crime, and make Iredell County the best place to live and raise a family.

The most recent report from the state indicates that is exactly what is happening, Campbell said.

Each year the North Caroline State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI) gathers crime statistics from law enforcement agencies across the state and produces the annual Uniform Crime Report (UCR). While the primary objective is for statistics to be used in research and planning, some look to the Uniform Crime Report (UCR) as a report card for law enforcement agencies. In addition, the UCR data have become social indicators and can be used when deciding where to live. The data provided by the NCSBI is one calendar year behind.

The overall Crime Index Rate, which includes murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and larceny of a motor vehicle, decreased by a rate of 53 percent from the years 2014 through 2021.

The Index Crime Rate is then broken down further into two subcategories — violent crime and property crime. The violent crime rate includes murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The property crime rate includes burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft. Compared to the previous seven years, the violent crime rate has decreased by 26 percent, while the property Crime Rate also shows an admirable 52 percent decrease.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has achieved these numbers through proactive enforcement rather than reactive response, Campbell said. Employing aggressive patrol techniques, having investigators who work cases promptly, and having specialized units that utilize specific skill sets and equipment allows the sheriff’s office to have top-tier deputies who work closely without community members, making the county a safe place, he said.

In fact, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI), of the 10 most populous counties in North Carolina, reporting 12 months of crime data, Iredell had the lowest total number of index crime reported.