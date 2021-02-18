Iredell Sheriff's Office searching for two missing Mooresville teens

From staff reports
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of Mooresville teenagers that were reported missing on Feb. 17.
Santiago Lopez, 16, and Olivia Dison, 13, were last known to be in Mooresville and are believed to be together. Lopez was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and carrying a backpack while Dison was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, leggings and white Nike Air Force One shoes.
Anyone with information on where these teens could be located can call 704-878-3180 or dial 911.
