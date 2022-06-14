Iredell-Statesville School Board approves modified meal rate increase

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a motion to slightly raise breakfast and lunch meal prices at Monday night’s meeting.

After hearing from Director of School Nutrition Tina Wilson at last week’s meeting about the need to raise meal prices in order to offset rising costs and the expiration of COVID waivers from the federal government, Wilson presented the board with four options after the board requested additional avenues at last week’s meeting.

The initial plan presented last week would have raised breakfast and lunch prices 50 cents, making breakfast $1.90, K-5 lunch $3.30 and 6-12 lunch $3.45. But the board and Wilson felt the increases were too high and would negatively impact families and students in the school system.

Wilson returned Monday with four options for the board to consider.

Option one would have kept prices the same, option two was an increase to $1.50 for breakfast and $3.00 for lunch across the board, option three was an increase to $1.90 for breakfast and $3.40 for lunch and option four was to provide free meals.

The board ultimately decided to go with option two, the option recommended by Superintendent Jeff James.

Instead of a 50-cent increase, the meal prices for the 2022-23 school year will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for breakfast and from $2.80 to $3 for K-5 lunch and $2.95 to $3 for 6-12 lunch.

The option will require the board to take a loss of $306,657.46 for the 2022-23 school year.

According to the board and Wilson, the money to pay for the loss will come from the school system’s enterprise fund.

Wilson reminded the board that as of Monday, the school system still does not know what the breakfast and lunch reimbursement rates will be for the 2022-23 school year. If the reimbursement rates change, the board agreed they could revisit this issue at a later date.